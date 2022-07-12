The Land

Bill the Bastard sculpture unveiled in Harden Murrumburrah

July 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke has welcomed the official unveiling of a bronze, life-size sculpture of Australia's greatest war horse, 'Bill the Bastard', at a ceremony in Harden Murrumburrah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.