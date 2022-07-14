The next generation of communicators who are passionate about sharing the voices and stories of rural and regional Australia are encouraged to apply for the prestigious 2023 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications.
Created in 2009 through a private donation by media industry leader John B Fairfax and managed by the RAS Foundation, the award aims to encourage quality coverage of rural and regional affairs by supporting a student who is completing a relevant degree.
"Rural industry remains a vital part of Australia's economy and it is important that it is represented with understanding and enthusiasm. The Award is designed to attract people, who are not merely committed to rural Australia but who are determined to unearth the many rich stories that lie hidden within our regional and rural communities," John Fairfax said.
The RAS Foundation aims to build strong, vibrant, and resilient rural and regional communities in Australia and offers a range of programs and scholarships to assist students in reaching their potential, said RAS Foundation manager Cecilia Logan.
Cecilia concluded that many young Australians studying journalism are passionate about ensuring that the events and issues affecting rural and regional communities receive worthy media coverage.
"We have wonderful young talent throughout Australia, and it is vital and rewarding to support young journalists. Quality reporting and thoughtful journalism are essential for informed dialogue and debates around social, economic agricultural and environmental issues that impact our regions," said John Fairfax.
As well as a cash scholarship of $10,000, the award offers invaluable networking opportunities and work experience through a suite of internships with the Sydney Royal Easter Show media team, ABC's Landline, and The Land.
This year's recipient was Glen Innes's Kate Newsome, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Media and Communications) at the University of Sydney.
This week she has been completing her internship with The Land where she is gaining first-hand experience of how stories are told in the fast-paced world of rural journalism.
"Already I have met so many interesting people and had so many unique experiences through the opportunities offered by the award," said Kate.
"It really is such a unique and thoughtful offering that is so relevant for media students who are passionate about rural storytelling, which is more important now than ever before."
Former JB Fairfax Award scholars have gone on to prosperous careers in media and communications and worked for organisations such as the ABC, SBS and other media companies, as well as NSW Parliament.
"The RAS Foundation is proud to help support aspiring students in this field and, given the award includes the opportunity to undertake invaluable practical experience as well as financial assistance," Cecilia said. "I urge any interested students to apply."
The first stage of the application is open and will close Monday, August 8.
It requires students to submit an article, blog post, video or audio report of up to 600 words that could be original, or something previously submitted in their studies.
