RAS Foundation's JB Fairfax Rural and Regional Journalism and Communication Award now open

July 14 2022 - 10:00am
The 2022 JB Fairfax Award recipient, Kate Newsome, Glen Innes, with the award's benefactor, John Fairfax.

The next generation of communicators who are passionate about sharing the voices and stories of rural and regional Australia are encouraged to apply for the prestigious 2023 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications.

