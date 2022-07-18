The Land

NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention issue warning to rural properties after 1000L of diesel fuel stolen in Coleambally

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural property owners are being warned to put safety measures in place to avoid opportunistic fuel thieves. Picture: File shot

Police have reissued a warning to rural property owners as Murrumbidgee officers investigate the theft of about 1000 litres of diesel from a Coleambally property in NSW's Riverina last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.