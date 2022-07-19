The Land
Home/Beef

Urban Angus averages $14,931 at sixth annual sale

HP
By Hannah Powe
July 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $24,000 high-seller with Urban stud principal Matthew Urban, Wallarobba, buyers Tim and Thomas Phelan, Kimbarra Farms, Clarence Town, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Andrew Gehrig and Ryley Mitchell. Photo: Supplied

It was a 100 per cent clearance at the Urban Angus sixth annual on-property bull sale at Wallarobba on Saturday, with the average climbing by over $4000 compared to last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.