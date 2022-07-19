It was a 100 per cent clearance at the Urban Angus sixth annual on-property bull sale at Wallarobba on Saturday, with the average climbing by over $4000 compared to last year.
In all 29 bulls were sold to a sale high of $24,000 and averaged $14,931 as buyers from as far as Kempsey and Crookwell operating across the quality draft. This was up from a $15,000 top and $10,880 average across the 25 bulls sold in 2021.
Advertisement
Urban Rock Solid R30 was the sale-topper purchased for $24,000 by return buyer Tim Phelan, Kimbarra Farms, Clarence Town.
Sired by Heart LD Capitalist P7 and out of a Hoover Dam daughter, Urban Laura K3, the 24-month-old weighed 930 kilograms with a 41 centimetre scrotal circumference.
He was described as suitable for heifers, ranking in the top 15 per cent of the breed for calving ease direct.
Mr Phelan also paid $16,000 for Urban Rodger R67, a son of Karoo K12 Reality N65, and averaged $20,000 across the pair.
ALSO IN NEWS: Young farmers pass transparency water motion
The $22,000 second-top priced bull was Urban 38 Special R48 purchased by Cenrim Agribusiness, Wallarobba.
A high-growth son of Baldridge 38 Special, he ranked in the top 6pc of the breed for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights.
Three bulls made $20,000 including Urban Rockefeller R59 purchased by Craig Lee, Hinton. He was a 798kg son of Heart LD Capitalist P7.
Urban Lotto R57, a son of Esslemont Lotto L3 also sold for $20,000 and was bought by to Mike Craft, Wallarobba.
The volume buyer of Saturday's auction was Ron and Susan Clarke, Kempsey, bought four bulls for a $14,250 average. They paid to a top of $20,000 for Urban Rock Solid R23, a 806kg son of Heart LD Capitalist P7.
Two pens of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) Angus heifers averaged $2825 a head, while three pens of six unjoined Angus heifers topped at $1750/hd and averaged $1550/hd.
Urban stud principal Matt Urban said they were extremely happy with the sale and thankful for the support from successful buyers and underbidders.
The sale was conducted by Ray White Rural Gloucester with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.