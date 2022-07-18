Glen Innes Pony Club saddles up with a $5000 grant

GLEN Innes Pony Club's annual new year camp will benefit from a $5000 grant from the State Government.
The club president Chris Alt said the organisation had a proud history of teaching children from across the region.
"Because of the time of year we hold our camp, we quite often have riders who visit for our week from Gunnedah, Tamworth, Urunga and Sydney," Mr Alt said.
"Our little club has been the Zone 13 champions for eight years running, and it is because of the expert tuition our riders receive at camp that these outstanding results can be maintained.
"Our camp is seen by families as a way to take a break off the farm and be involved with a traditional sport that has been handed down through the generations.
"We are a small club and are very thankful for the grant assistance Adam [Marshall] has helped us access to keep our little club running."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the grant this week saying pony camp was a rite of passage in many rural communities and he was pleased the State Government had been able to assist with keeping "pony camp high in the saddle".
Mr Marshall said the funds would allow the club to attract a range of instructors, across various disciplines.
"For more than 65 years Glen Innes Pony Club has been building the skills and confidence of young riders," Mr Marshall said.
"This year's pony camp will include an exciting schedule of disciplines including show riding, camp drafting, horsemanship, polo and polocrosse.
"Glen Innes Pony Club will use this grant to cover the cost of attracting experienced instructors from across northern NSW, ensuring our youngest riders learn from the very best.
"It's expected around 70 entrants will participate in the five-day event at Glen Innes Showground, ranging from 5 to 25 years of age."
