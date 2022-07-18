The Land

Glen Innes Pony Club camp gets $5000 leg up

July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Innes Pony Club saddles up with a $5000 grant

GLEN Innes Pony Club's annual new year camp will benefit from a $5000 grant from the State Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.