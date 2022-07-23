The Land

Bourke mother, pregnant and 400km from doctor, shares her story

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
July 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonya and Brett O'Connor with their children, four-month old Millie and two-year-old Nate. Photo: Supplied

Giving birth to Millie, now four months, while worrying about COVID-19 and living 400 kilometres from a doctor was a stressful time for Bourke mother, Sonya O'Connor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.