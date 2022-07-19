Buyers support Maitland flood affected cattle sale

A FLOOD affected yarding sold to consistent demand from buyers outside the local area during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said there was limited local demand, but buyers did operate from Nyngan, the Upper Hunter, North Coast and Queensland.
Supply was back on recent sales and 600 head were offered.
Most weaner steers aged from six to 10 months sold from $900 to $1700 a head and averaged $1200. There was one pen that topped at $1760.
Mr McDonald said the weaner steers were $100 cheaper than the last store sale.
Weaner heifers sold from $700 to $2000 and averaged $1200 which was back about $50.
A limited supply of mixed quality yearling steers ranged from $1700 to $2000.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were snapped up by buyers for between $2700 and $3000, while PTIC cows attracted bids from $1800 to $2800 and averaged $2100.
Joined cows sold for $1100 to $2000.
Two- to 10-year-old cows with calves were cheaper and sold for $2300 to $3450 a unit. Most averaged $2850 which was about $150 cheaper.
Fetterplace family, Hinton, sold a very good run of Angus females which were only being offered due to the floods. The cows with calves topped at $3450 to N and L Brown, Allynbrook Park. Their top pen of PTIC Angus cows sold for $2800, also to N and L Brown.
Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland, conducted the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
