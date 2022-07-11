The Land
Home/Markets

Carcoar weaners top at $2210

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:50am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loretto and John Miller, Cowra, sold 10- to 12-month-old Mt Lookout-blood 284kg Devon heifers for $1020 a head at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store sale last Friday. Photos: Karen Bailey

STORE cattle prices followed the trend of recent prime markets to record cheaper bids during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.