STORE cattle prices followed the trend of recent prime markets to record cheaper bids during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.
The yarding was smaller than recent store sales at 1524 head and the bulk of the offering were weaner steers and heifers.
Condition of the cattle offered was varied, as is expected during the winter months, however there were still plenty of quality lines offered across all categories of stock.
About 70 per cent of the cattle offered were Angus and another 12pc were Angus-cross.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk estimated the good black weaner steers were about $150 a head cheaper, while crossbred weaners slipped $300.
Light weaner steers tipping the scales at less than 200 kilograms sold from $750 to $1510, while those from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $1300 to $1850.
The heavier weaner steers (280kg to 330kg) attracted bids from $1540 to $2110 and those weighing more than 330kg sold for $1740 to $2210.
Black baldy weaner heifers weighing up to 200kg sold for about $1010.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner heifers ranged from $900 to $1510, while 280kg to 330kg lines made $1020 to $1740.
Heavy weaner heifers (more than 330kg) sold from $1450 to $1740.
Yearling steers were limited in supply and most tipped the scales at more than 400kg. They sold for $1990 to $2300.
One pen of unjoined yearling heifers sold for $1470, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers ranged from $1500 to $2180.
The lighter PTIC cows started the bidding at $1250 and heavier lines topped at $2420.
Cows with young calves at foot sold from $1525 to $2800 a unit. The top priced pen of 11 cows with calves were Angus sold by DR and RJ Price, Blayney.
B and P Roffe, Pine Mount, Woodstock, sold a lovely pen of 11 black cows with their second calves at foot for $2550, plus another pen of 607kg PTIC Angus cows joined to Yamba Angus and black Limousin bulls for a winter/spring calving that sold for $2300.
Brett Radburn, Rydal, sold 607kg PTIC Angus cows for $2420. He also sold another pen of 572kg PTIC Angus-cross cows for $2150.
RL and L Derwent, Taralga, sold one PTIC Angus heifer for $2330.
Colynsville Partnership, sold 419kg Angus steers for $2300, and Strathairn Pastoral Company, Taralga, sold 381kg, July/August drop, Hidden Valley Angus-blood steers for $2210.
AF Davis, sold 365kg Angus weaner steers for $2210, while Wrens Nest Partnership, Tuena, sold a quality pen of July/August-drop, Karoo- and Gilmandyke-blood Angus weaner steers weighing 362kg for $2180.
Loretto and John Miller, Cowra, sold 10- to 12-month-old Mt Lookout-blood 284kg Devon heifers for $1020. They also sold four 269kg Devon steers for $1000.
BA and GM Judge sold 14 Hereford-cross steers weighing 399kg for $2175 and another pen of 409kg Angus-cross steers for $2175.
Bernie Gearon, Oberon, sold 21 Angus weaner steers, 322kg, for $2110, while T Waddell, sold six 339kg Angus steers for $2120.
MA and J Robson, Carcoar, offered a pen of 14 Hereford steers with an average weight of 305kg for $1550.
Macquarie Vale Charolais, Bathurst, sold 256kg Rangan- and Rosedale-blood September/November-drop heifers for $1300.
Junony Pastoral Company, Rockley, sold 335kg Angus heifers for $1600. They also sold another pen of heifers with an average weight of 340kg for $1550.
A and L McManus, Sunny Corner, sold Angus weaner heifers, eight to nine months, by Gilmandyke Angus bulls, for $1440.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
