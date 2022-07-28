Kidman Angus stud at Gilgandra was the sole stud opening its gate for day four of The Land Southern Beef Week for 2022.
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
Day five on Friday will feature four Bathurst, Mudgee and Merriwa based studs including; Coffin Creek (Angus), Mudgee, Karoo (Angus), Meadow Flat, Llandillo (Poll Hereford), The Lagoon, and Vieulun Pastoral Company (Poll Hereford/Angus), Mudgee.
Opening time will be 9am to 4pm.
Please remember Millah Murrah Angus near Bathurst will not be open on Friday July 29 despite being listed in the Southern Beef Week booklet. They will host an independent open day on August 6.
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has changed from Thursday July 28 (day four) to Friday July 29 (day five).
Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, will not be open on Friday July 29 (day five), but will be hosting an independent open day the following week on Friday, August 5.
Yallambee Angus and Red Angus, Berrima, will not be open on Saturday July 30 (day six).
