The Land
Home/Beef

The Land Southern Beef Week day four features Kidman Angus

By Kate Loudon
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kidman Angus stud at Gilgandra was the sole stud opening its gate for day four of The Land Southern Beef Week for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.