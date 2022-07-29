Angus and Poll Hereford enthusiasts got their fix today during The Land Southern Beef Week.
Day five featured leading Central Tablelands studs including; Coffin Creek (Angus), Mudgee, Karoo (Angus), Meadow Flat, Llandillo (Poll Hereford), The Lagoon, and Vieulun Pastoral Company (Poll Hereford/Angus), Mudgee.
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
At Karoo Angus stud, Meadow Flat, stud principal Annie Scott said there had been interstate visitors from Queensland, Victoria and South Australia, as well as a mass of local buyers and repeat clients. Included were Fernleigh Angus, Warragul, Vic, and Langi Kal Kal Angus, Trawalla.
Stud principals and managers across the board said their open day was successful. They mentioned it was a great opportunity for a trail run of their sale bulls as the conditions would be extremely similar to that of the sale day.
Day six will be the final day of the week-long event with eight studs showcased. They will include; Bannaby (Angus), Taralga, Circle 8 (Angus), Marulan, KO (Angus), Kangaloon, Myanga (Angus), Chatsbury, Spring Hill (Angus), Lake Bathurst), The Pines Pastoral (Angus), Moss Vale, Wirrabilla (Angus/Fleckvieh, Taralga, and Yallambee (Red Angus), Berrima.
Opening time will be 9am to 4pm.
Yallambee Angus and Red Angus, Berrima, will not be open on Saturday July 30 (day six).
