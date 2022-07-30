The Land
Home/Beef

The Land Southern Beef Week day six features Circle 8, Myanga, KO, Wirrabilla, The Pines, Bannaby and Spring Hill Angus

By Brett Tindal & Hannah Powe
Updated July 30 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Land Southern Beef Week has wrapped up for 2022, and participating studs as well as visitors that made their way around the regions were all smiles

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.