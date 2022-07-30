The Land Southern Beef Week has wrapped up for 2022, and participating studs as well as visitors that made their way around the regions were all smiles
Day six concluded the event with seven studs showcased including; Bannaby (Angus), Taralga, Circle 8 (Angus), Marulan, KO (Angus), Kangaloon, Myanga (Angus), Chatsbury, Spring Hill (Angus), Lake Bathurst), The Pines Pastoral (Angus), Moss Vale, and Wirrabilla (Angus/Fleckvieh), Taralga.
Yallambee Angus and Red Angus, Berrima unfortunately had to cancel its open day earlier in the week.
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
