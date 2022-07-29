The Land
Minnie Vale Charolais to $17,000 and averaging $9804 for 46 bulls.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
With their biggest advertisement being steers and heifers in the saleyards, 46 bulls at the Minnie Vale Charolais stud, Back Creek, Narrabri, sold to $17,000 and averaged $9804 for the stud's 50th-anniversary celebration since its foundation.

