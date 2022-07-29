With their biggest advertisement being steers and heifers in the saleyards, 46 bulls at the Minnie Vale Charolais stud, Back Creek, Narrabri, sold to $17,000 and averaged $9804 for the stud's 50th-anniversary celebration since its foundation.
While the average did not meet last year's result, it was the stud's second highest in the previous six years, with solid demand from buyers bidding through AuctionsPlus, Ray White Casino with seven bulls the leading volume buyers.
The buyer of the top-priced bull was Tracey Conroy, Pulganbar on the Clarence River, who has been using Minnie Vale bulls over the last 10 years in a cross-breeding program that involves Charolais, Droughtmaster, Brahman and Angus genetics.
Ms Conray said the progeny of this cross-breeding are keenly sought in the Grafton saleyards and more often as transactions from the paddock.
The top-priced bull was the 21-month-old son of Palgrove Lord, that weighed 895 kilograms, with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 138 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat (IMF) percentage of 4.5pc. She bought two other bulls for an overall average of $13,333.
"The Minnie Vale Charolais do really well in my cows, and I sold a line of PTIC red and blue tag heifers for $3750," Ms Conroy said.
"That's why I keep coming back here, and my buyers chase those calves."
Davidson Cameron and Company, Gunnedah, account Monreid Pastoral, Nundle bought the second top-priced bull, a red factor, 28-moth-old son of Palgrove Jaguar J629E that weighed 950kg and had an EMA of 140sq/cm.
Monreid bought six bulls for an overall average price of $10,166.
Another of the volume buyers was Hamblin Pastoral Company, Narrabri, with five bulls to $13,000 and averaging $9800.
Alan Goodland, Clare Grazing, Theodore, Queensland, made the trip south to Minnie Vale and bought a son of ANC Oscar 2ND for $11,000 and a 16-month-old son of Clare Mega Awesome for $10,000. The youngster had an EMA of 130sq/cm and weighed 742kg.
Minnie Vale Charolais bought Clare Mega Awesome (P) at the Eidsvold Charolais sale in 2018 for $24,000. At the time, Mega Awesome had a catalogue topping 150sq/cm EMA.
Davidson Cameron and Company, Gunnedah, account Tarraway Partnership also bought three bulls for an $8333 average and a top of $11,000 for a 24-month-old son of Palgrove Lord.
Glen Moore, Billerine, Manilla bought two bulls averaging $10,000 for terminal sires producing steers and heifers that are crop finished with a small supplementary feeding program for the Coles and Woolworths' supermarket trade.
Stud co-principal, Jason Salier, said his parents, Sue and the late Doug Salier, founded the stud in 1972, breeding up from 15 Friesian heifers on a Singleton district property. Minnie Vale started its on-property sale at the property Bexley 19 years ago.
Mr Salier said it had been a long journey for the stud with many rewarding highlights and friendships made in the Charolais breed and other breeds across the country.
The selling agents were Davison Cameron and Company, with Luke Scicluna the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
