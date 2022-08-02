The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bald Blair averages $19,394 for 99 bulls with a top of $34,000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STRONG demand from across the region and Queensland pushed the bar even higher at Bald Blair Angus Guyra to one of its best sales yet, with an 18-month-old bull topping the sale at $34,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.