STRONG demand from across the region and Queensland pushed the bar even higher at Bald Blair Angus Guyra to one of its best sales yet, with an 18-month-old bull topping the sale at $34,000.
In stark contrast to Monday's Glenavon Angus sale with its icy, wet conditions, the sun shone on Bald Blair while the 91 registered bidders pushed the average for the 99 bulls sold to $19,394, an increase of $5,541 on 2021's sale average.
A delighted Sam White, speaking on behalf of his family and team, said: "This is a massive result for the family, one of our biggest ever".
Buyer of the top-priced bull was Joe, Helen and Joe junior Wagner, Boorook Station, near Tenterfield.
Bald Blair Momentous S12, a January 20221 drop calf, was sired by Lawsons Momentous M518 and had an estimated breeding value (EBV) of+27 for milk and a +10.5 for eye muscle area EMA. Both traits were well above the Angus breed average.
Boorook Station manager Toby Knox said the Bald Blair bulls' purchase aimed to improve the overall herd, focusing on intramuscular fat (IMF) and carcase qualities.
Boorook Station will join 1600 cows this year and took home five bulls from Bald Blair, averaging $24,400.
Helping spur on the good results were bulk buyers such as Pownall Grazing Pty Ltd, Monto, Queensland, who took 10 bulls with a top of $30,000 with an average of $23,200. Last year Pownall Grazing bought 10 bulls for an average of $17,200.
The Bald Blair bulls are joined to Brahman cows on the Monto district property, with the progeny possessing higher levels of fertility and carcase traits and providing far greater options for marketing.
Mark and Camilla Tonkin, Tarrawonga Pastoral, Black Mountain were also among the volume buyers. They paid $32,000 for the top-priced yearling bull sired by GAR Inertia, which had great EBVs for calving ease, growth and carcase attributes. The bull had the highest $A and $GN in this year's catalogue. Tarrawonga Pastoral bought five bulls averaging $10,363.
Jack Reddan, JBR Grazing, Roma, Qld, made the trip to Bald Blair for the first time, looking for Angus genetics to provide a boost to his Santa Gertrudis females. He bought three bulls averaging $21,333.
Greg New, Many Waters, Nebo, Qld, advised by the independent breeding and marketing service agent, Dick Whale, bought three bulls averaging $12,666.
Fernside Pastoral Company, Rylstone, bought three bulls averaging $20,666. Fernside was a volume buyer in the 2021 sale with six bulls at a $16,000 average.
The Murray family, Roma, Qld, bought four bulls averaging $21,000, while Llanillo Ag Company, Lindsays Gap Road, Nundle bought three sons of Sydgen Enhance for an average of $24,666.
Elders Guyra conducted the sale with Paul Dooley, as auctioneer, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
