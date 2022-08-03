Sustained interest in Guyra district-bred Angus bulls continued with Andrew and Sally White, and the family's Eastern Plains stud sold to $30,000 for an average of $20,588 for the 51 bulls offered and sold.
Andrew White said the result was the best so far in the stud's 38-year history, eclipsing last year's top price by $4000 and a $5844 increase on the 2021 average of $14,744.
Sixty-three registered buyers provided the competition to achieve the increased average, along with strong support from several repeat volume buyers.
The buyer of the top-priced bull was Una Denham, Tingha, who continued the practice of buying the best sire in the yard for her commercial Angus herd.
Mrs Denham sells the majority of her cattle through Auctions Plus, and her last sale draft earlier this year weighed an average of 275kg selling for more than 800 cents a/kg to return $2270.
The bull, Eastern Plains Regatta R19, is a 24-month-old son of Baldridge 38 Special, weighing 840 kilograms and is a high-indexing sire that was used in the Easter Plains' commercial herd as a yearling.
Mr White said the Regatta R19 had traits of high growth but moderate birth weight and mature cow weight. Regatta R19 had an estimated EBV of 3.6 for birthweight and an EBV of 19 for milk.
"We're not chasing a single trait, just moderate maturity and carcase weight.
"Our cow herd needs to get in calf in our environment, and that's what the majority of our clients have similar needs," Mr White said.
Four bulls sold to $28,000, the equal second-top price.
Elders Coonamble, account Anthony Beck, Uralla, Coonamble bought two bulls. A son of Eastern Plains Pitnacree P110 that weighed 830 kilograms for $28,000 and then bought an 806kg son of Chiltern Moe M6 for $22,000.
JL Wood Pastoral Co, Spring Mountain, Swan Vale paid $28,000 for a 24-month-old son of Landfall Keystone K132, while Roger fuller Singleton, account Tollua Cattle Co, Jerrys Plains also paid $28,00 for a son of Eastern Plains Pitnacree P110. Tollua Cattle Co also paid $16,000 for another Pitnacree son.
Fernside Pastoral Company, Fernside, Rylstone, buying through Nutrien Scone, bought eight bulls to $28,000 for an average of $23,500. Last year at Eastern Plains, Fernside Pastoral Co bought six bulls at an average of $17,333.
Another of the multiple bull buyers was AM McGregor and Son, Myall Creek Station, Delungra, with five to $24,000 and averaging $18,800.
Buying through AuctionsPlus, Jeogla Station, Armidale bought three bulls averaging $16,666, while EC Graham, Merrifield, Uralla, bought two bulls averaging $19,000.
Rockvale Station, Armidale bought two bulls averaging $18,000, as did Kingaroy Pastoral, Hernani, through Elders Dorrigo bought two bulls averaging $17,000.
Selling agents were Elders, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface. Paul Dooley was the auctioneer.
