Eastern Plains Angus to $30,000 averages $20,588

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 3 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:30am
Sustained interest in Guyra district-bred Angus bulls continued with Andrew and Sally White, and the family's Eastern Plains stud sold to $30,000 for an average of $20,588 for the 51 bulls offered and sold.

