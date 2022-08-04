The Land
Home/Markets

Forbes stock agency gets a new name | Market Murmurs

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Smith has become a partner in Forbes stock and station agency VC Reid Smith Livestock. The new company name was announced on Monday. Photo: Bec Bennett Hold Photography

MOST youngsters are still finding their feet at age 24 - but not Forbes agent Sam Smith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.