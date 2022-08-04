MOST youngsters are still finding their feet at age 24 - but not Forbes agent Sam Smith.
Mr Smith has become a partner in Forbes stock and station agency VC Reid Livestock and the company name change was announced on Monday.
It's now known as VC Reid Smith Livestock.
VC Reid Smith Livestock director Scott Reid said the team were beyond proud of what Mr Smith had achieved, especially at such a young age.
"It is a testament to his work ethic," he said.
Mr Smith joins the management team of Scott, Murray and Julie Reid as directors, having worked for the company since October last year.
The company operates as a family business and Mr Smith's wealth of knowledge, having worked in the livestock industry for the past nine years, will help the business grow further.
VC Reid Smith Livestock operates at the Central West Livestock Exchange near Forbes for weekly cattle and sheep sales, as well as fortnightly pig sales and store cattle sales.
In addition, the team markets livestock through AuctionsPlus, over-the-hooks sales, direct feedlot and paddock sales and clearing sales.
Mr Smith is a graduate of the highly regarded Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association agent development and auctioneer schools.
These schools, along with the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition, have been a stepping stone for numerous agents right across Australia.
Mr Smith was runner-up in the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition at the age of just 23. No doubt his strong skill as an auctioneer will continue to be an asset to VC Reid Smith Livestock.
ON THE subject of ALPA, agents will have the opportunity to hone their skills as an auctioneer on September 14 and 15 when ALPA holds another auctioneers' school in Tamworth.
The school is beneficial for all livestock and property auctioneers, including those who have been in the industry for some time or agents who are just starting out.
Registration closes on August 30.
Contact ALPA, 02 9262 6633.
CHESTER and Smith director Stewart Smith, Bega, reported prices eased across the board when 1000 head of good quality store cattle were yarded last Friday at Bega.
"It was a cheaper market, with lighter weight cattle most affected," he said.
Weaner steers sold to $2160, with most making $1500 to $1800, while younger steers sold to $1000.
Grown steers at 18 months sold to $2200 and two-and-a-half-year-old steers sold to $2180.
Heifers sold to $1860, with most making from $1300 to $1600.
Buyers attended from Queanbeyan, Braidwood and Moss Vale, and Victorian restockers from Leongatha, Orbost and Wodonga.
Bega agencies Chester and Smith and Pell Rixon Auctioneers conducted the sale.
QUALITY yearling and weaner steers were $20 to $70 dearer during the Nabiac sale on Saturday.
Gooch Agencies conducted the monthly sale and 350 head were offered.
Weaner steers sold from $900 to $1825, while weaner heifers ranged from $850 to $1425.
Yearling steers were knocked down for $1400 to $2075 and older steers topped at $1980.
Cows with calves sold from $1700 to $2275.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
