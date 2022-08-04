The torrential rain didn't discourage buyers from attending the Tivoli Annual Bull Sale with bulls selling across New South Wales for a full clearance.
In total, 78 of 78 bulls sold to a top of $26,000 for Tivoli Paratrooper R84, purchased by Murrunjai Pastoral Company, Glen Moran Station, Willow Tree, for an overall sale average of $13,564.
Advertisement
In the breakdown, 64 of 64 two year old bulls sold to $26,000 for Tivoli Paratrooper R84, and averaged $14,156.
Four of four 18-month-old bulls sold to $14,000 twice for Tivoli P1 Capitalist S7, purchased by RC and AM Horden, Kerrabee, and Tivoli P25 Capitalist S10, purchased by, Tathara Farming, Willow Tree. The four bulls averaged $12,500.
All 10 yearling bulls were sold to a top of $16,000 for Tivoli Prime Minister S46, purchased by Wallings Pastoral Company, Cassilis, for an average of $10,200.
Related reading:
Just three lots in to the sale, kicking of with a bid of $12,000, it did not take long to reach the top price of $26,000 for Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son, Tivoli Paratrooper R84.
Purchasers Murrunjai Pastoral Company, Glen Moran Station, Willow Tree, had selected the bull for his correctness according to livestock agent Mike Wilson, Armidale.
"He is a meaty Paratrooper son that will really suit their program," Mr Wilson said.
"Paratrooper sons averaged about $42,000 at last years Millah Murrah sale so he is really good buying at that price," he said.
The two-year-old was the heaviest bull in the sale weighting 916 kilograms. He was also in the top 5 per cent for 200 and 400 day weights, and selection indexes, while being in the top 10pc for 600 day weight and carcase weight.
A big draw card for the Tivoli stud was offering the first sons of Dunoon Prime Minister P758. Topping the yearlings at $16,000 was one of these P758 sons with Tivoli Prime Minister S46, purchased by Wallings Pastoral Company, Cassilis.
Five yearling Prime Minister P758 sons were offered and sold to the $16,000 top for S46 for an average of $8800.
There were four volume buyers in the sale with G and J Waldon, Tomalla securing seven bulls all for $10,000 each, Daymar Partnership, Quirindi, also taking home seven bulls for a top of $16,000 for five of the bulls and an average of $14,857.
Alohai Australia, Goolhi, purchased six bulls to a top of $18,000 twice, for an average of $15,333, and Frampton farms secured six bulls to $10,000 for four of the bulls and an average of $8666.
Stud principal Hugh Kraeft said he was very please that all bulls sold as he had increased numbers by about 20 from the previous years sale.
"Our repeat buyers are giving us feedback on the quality of calves and the structure of the bulls in the paddock," Mr Kraeft said.
Advertisement
"We were very excited to be able to sell the first Prime Minister sons as well as some good bulls from home bred sires.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Buffier Livestock Marketing with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids. The sale was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.