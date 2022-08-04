The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tivoli Angus sell first Dunoon Prime Minister P758 sons

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull Tivoli Paratrooper R84 with Tivoli's Oscar and Hugh Kraeft, and Hailey Fairfull (centre). Photo: Kate Loudon

The torrential rain didn't discourage buyers from attending the Tivoli Annual Bull Sale with bulls selling across New South Wales for a full clearance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.