Have you been flicking through the pages of the livestock section of The Land continually amazed about the number of bulls being sold, and the personal records being achieved by all studs despite it only being the start of the season?
Well we have crunched the numbers for you to come up with the highest priced bulls, the top ranking sale averages, what numbers of bulls have sold from each breed and overall how many bulls have gone under the hammer in a selling season that is already eclipsing some of the results of 2021.
Advertisement
All calculations have been based on sales held from July 1 to 31 that have been included in The Land print edition.
In total, 2010 bulls were sold at auction of the 2065 offered, resulting in a clearance rate of 97.2 per cent and gross of $28,844,795. Of this 1778 of the bulls sold came from NSW sales, while 232 came from Queensland sales.
The average price paid for a bull in July was $14,351, with bulls sold at sales held from July 18 to 24 meeting a strong market, averaging $16,351 for 487 sold.
Breaking it down breed by breed, Angus held the majority of the market with 1080 bulls sold for a $19,813 average. Herefords were next with 490 sold at an average of $13,562 ahead of 130 Simmentals sold an $12,008 average and Shorthorns with 124 bulls sold for a $10,980 average.
Charolais bulls averaged $11,030 for 93 sold, while 22 Wagyu averaged $16,500 and 18 Limousin bulls averaged $8500.
In the Bos indicus breeds, 40 Charbrays averaged $12,088 and 13 Santa Gertrudis bulls averaged $8178.
Ben and Wendy Mayne of Texas Angus, Warialda, set a new industry-wide record sale gross when their 2022 bull sale grossed $5,863,500.
The $5.864 million gross is thought to be the highest ever achieved by a cattle or sheep producer, with the next best cited the $5.628 million gross at the 2021 Tattykeel Australian White Sale at Black Springs, and $4.335 million gross at the 2021 Glenlands Droughtmaster Sale, Bouldercombe, Qld.
Taking out the top spot for the highest priced bull sold in July was Knowla So Right S48 sold for $190,000 to Spry-W Angus, Wagga Wagga and Cottage Creek Angus, Tarcutta, at the Laurie family's 14th annual Knowla Livestock Bull Sale, Gloucester, on July 29.
Texas Angus stud at Warialda recorded the second-top priced bull at $80,000 when their sale-topper, Texas Bonus R204, was knocked down to Kiah Maroo Angus, Toobeah, Qld in partnership with commercial Angus breeders Cameron Henwood and Matthew Burrow.
From the same sale was the $70,000 July equal third high-seller, Texas Maverick R742, bought by Bannba Angus, previously Seaham Grazing, at Seaham.
Also selling for $70,000 was Poll Hereford sire prospect, Merawah Pioneer R043, sold to Binara and Kalem Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi and Pittsworth, Qld, at the Merawah Poll Hereford Bull Sale at Boggabilla on July 19.
Texas Major R447 sold for the fourth-top price of $60,000 to the Nixon Family Trust, Drillham, Qld.
Two bulls rounded out the top five selling for $56,000. They were Poll Hereford bull Cascade Roman R060 sold at the Smith family's Cascade Poll Hereford and Angus Bull Sale on July 20 at Currabubula, and Hereford sire prospect Lotus Reflect R160 sold at the Lotus Hereford Bull Sale on July 28 at Pinkett.
Close behind was Dulverton Angus, Glen Innes with its stud record top-priced bull, Dulverton Rogan Josh R219, sold for $55,000 to an undisclosed Riverina buyer, and Texas Maverick R763 sold for $55,000 to CP Colley through Elders, Roma, Qld.
Advertisement
Angus sales dominated the top 10 averages for the month of July.
The highest averaging sales were Texas Angus, Warialda that averaged $28,055 across 209 bulls followed by Knowla Livestock, Gloucester which averaged $26,512 across 82 bulls sold.
Last week Sara Park Angus, Glen Innes sold 41 bulls for a $20,097 average to finish in the top five.
Notable other highlights include Inglebrae Farms, Tenterfield which sold 34 Angus bulls to average $19,442, and Booragul Angus, Gunnedah which sold 69 bulls for a $19,305 average.
Advertisement
Rounding our the top 10 as well as the highest Hereford sale average was Merawah Poll Herefords with 46 bulls sold for a $17,500 average.
Sales are expected to continue to be strong throughout spring. This week with around 344 bulls have already sold from Monday through to Wednesday, and another 613 sire prospects are set to go under the hammer before Monday, August 8 at sales The Land will cover.
Highlights of this week include Seifert Belmont Red Bull Sale near Jandowae, Qld, setting an Australian record top price for a Belmont Red bull with its high-seller sold for $46,000.
The Land has not included stud or commercial females sold at sales across the country in July, however it is necessary to mention Knowla Livestock broke the Angus record price for unjoined commercial heifers at its sale.
Advertisement
This collectively passed the previous record they set in 2021 of $4200/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.