More farmers need to do more baiting of feral pests to rein in the boom in numbers, says Local Land Services staff.
The run of good seasons had meant pig and fox numbers were escalating, and a coordinated effort was the best way to get them under control.
"We have to help landholders control at least 70 per cent of the pig population just to be able to suppress numbers," said LLS biosecurity officer, Tim Lawson.
So far this year the Central West LLS has treated more than 20 tonnes of grain for pigs and issued more than 93,000 fox baits.
"We have a number of aerial programs and in between those we do all the ground baiting programs as well," Mr Lawson said.
One producer Mr Lawson was working with was James Boag, Nyngan. Foxes were his biggest concern, closely followed by pigs, which were also increasing in prevalence.
"Since it has rained, the pig numbers have grown, too, which has been a big issue for a lot of people I think and you're not seeing them now with the abundance of feed," Mr Boag said.
Mr Boag has a Merino enterprise with about 3000 ewes joined to Border Leicester rams, as well as a Merino self-replacing flock, and share farming.
For the foxes, the main form of control Mr Boag has used was baiting with 1080 poison. "We haven't had much success with trapping, but we do shoot (and) our last few years have been the 1080," he said.
Around lambing time, Mr Boag was part of a coordinated program with his neighbours.
"Really it is a constant battle now with foxes ... I think before, especially controlling foxes, people have been a bit blasé, but now lambs are worth so much money and they know that it is in their best interest," he said.
Mr Lawson said that was where the LLS came in.
"We encourage the coordinated group baiting because you cover a wider area for a better impact and better control," he said.
"When the predators are more active, you look at your spring and autumn baiting times and then the landholders will target again for lambing so you are actually getting regular baiting programs going on."
The baits had also become a go-to for pig control. Mr Boag had done two pig baiting programs this year with both a success and was now working with Mr Lawson to implement a third program, due to the rapid increase in numbers.
"You ride around and you can see evidence of pigs rooting up the country and especially now since they have a fair bit to eat and you can see their wallows where they have been," Mr Boag said.
"Having the LLS with the bait and getting people to find out about that is really important because people are willing to come on board with it especially since someone helps you out with the poison."
Landholders were encouraged to contact their LLS office, and get in touch with the local biosecurity officer and get involved in a group baiting program.
"And talk to their neighbours too, that is what forms the groups, everyone coming together gets a better outcome," Mr Lawson said. "The predator won't pull up at the boundary fence. With any pest animal, it is about reporting it to your biosecurity officer because we don't know what is out there unless we get the feedback and then we can work with the landholders to form a group wherever the activity is."
The LLS will hold a Feral Pig Awareness seminar on September 22, at the Collie pub.
