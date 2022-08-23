Restockers in pursuit of cows at Maitland

CATTLE were considerably dearer due to strong restocker demand during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
There were 600 head offered which was back about 200 head on the last store sale.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said the quality and condition was down on last month's sale due to the wet season.
"Overall the market trend was very strong especially in the pregnancy-tested-in-calf cow section," he said.
"There was very strong restocker buying during the auction who were demanding store PTIC Angus cows."
Weaner steers were about $40 and dearer and most sold from $900 to $1750. The average was about $1200.
The gap between the weaner heifers was much wider from $300, for very young pens, up to $2200 for well grown cattle in demand from restockers. The average sat at about $1100.
A limited supply of yearling steers sold from $1500 to $1850.
PTIC heifers and cows both ranged from $1700 to $2700, but the demand for heifers pushed their average a little higher than the cows to $2500.
Joined cows sold from $1300 to $2200 and averaged $1700.
Cows with calves were about $200 dearer and sold from $2000 to $4600 and most averaged $3100.
The top pen of cows with calves were offered by R and C See, Lorn, for three Charolais units that sold to D and S Eagleton, Maitlandvale.
Bunyah Cattle Company sold three yards of Angus cows with their first calves for $3800 to Charles Gorman, Gloucester.
Jono Hope of Hope Estate sold the top priced pen of PTIC black baldy cows for $2700 to N Gornall, Glen William.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
