Coronga White Suffolks sells 100 rams to a $4200 top

By Andrew Norris
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
(Front) Archie Jackson and Henry Rourke, both of Coronga, Orange, with (back) Scott Thrift, Elders stud stock, Olivia Jackson, Coronga, buyer Kim Noakes, and James Jackson, Coronga, with the $4200 ram.

Despite uncertainty in the lamb market, excessively wet conditions in many areas, increasing input costs and this being the second Coronga ram sale for the year, the Jackson and Rourke families still sold 100 rams at Friday's sale.

