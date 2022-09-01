La Nina chances rise with lower sea temps | The Outlook

The Land
High chance of a La Nina persisting until February

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 1 2022 - 8:30pm
In the past few weeks, sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific have remained below average, while, at the same time, key oceanic and atmospheric variables have remained consistent with La Nina conditions.

