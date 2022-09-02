Australia wide seedstock interest in the Milwillah Angus program has helped spur prices into record territory, with a bull sold for $200,000 and another for $170,000 at the stud's bull sale on Friday near Young.
Overall the Caldwell family achieved a full clearance of 112 bulls sold to a top price of $200,000 and average of $30,450 - a record top price and average for the stud.
Western Australian based Arkle Angus stud, Esperance, outlaid $200,000 for Milwillah Jaal R138 - a Milwillah keeper bull which was an additional entry to the catalogue.
A son of Milwillah Jaal P3 and out of Milwillah Barunah P263, he weighed 910 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
Milwillah Powerpoint R318 also sold for a six figure price tag, bought at $170,000 by a partnership of the Sykes family of Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Vic and the Peake family of Peakes Angus studs, Barraba.
The Duddy family of Sara Park Angus, Glen Innes, paid $85,000 for Milwillah Moonshine R256, a 890kg son of Milwillah Moonshine M131.
Interstate buyers continued to operate at the top end of the catalogue with the McKinlay family, Gogango, Qld, paying $80,000 for Milwillah Powerpoint R207.
Milwillah Napa S23 sold for $60,000 to Buchan Station, Buchan, Victoria, and Warriwillah Farm, Moriac, Vic, with Buchan Station also purchasing Milwillah Powerpoint R283 for $40,000.
The volume buyer was Ulladulla Pastoral, Ulladulla, Holbrook which bought seven bulls.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders with Andrew Wishart of Nutrien as the auctioneer.
