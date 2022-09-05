THERE was a new top price of $30,000 for Kunuma Angus at its 39th annual on property bull sale near Cooma on Monday,
All 45 bulls on offer were sold to a $30,000 top and average of $14,540 which was up from $18,000 top and $11,188 average at their sale this time last year.
Mitch Lynch, Kunuma, said he was very pleased with the result.
"It was a bit of a shock," he said.
"It was very pleasing with many return buyers and some new faces."
The top-priced bull was the two-year-old Kunuma Remington R51, son of USA 18636106 G A R Phoenix and Kunuma J158, sold for $30,000 to Robyn Kuch, Perry Bridge, Victoria.
The bull ranked in the top ten per cent for net feed intake - feedlot and was noted in the catalogue to be a stylish bull with exceptional birth to growth spread, a real standout and suitable for heifers.
Ms Kuch said she liked everything about the bull and he will be used in their joining program of their commercial herd.
"It was a stand out for me," she said.
Ms Kuch was a repeat buyer and had bought the top priced bull at previous sales.
Mr Lynch said the bull was used a yearling in their joining program.
"We liked his natural ability, he's a very easy doing bull and has a good spread of data," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Cooma and was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
