The Land
Home/Markets

Pushing up the profit margin to cut headwinds from the US hitting lamb

KB
Simon Chamberlain
By Karen Bailey, and Simon Chamberlain
September 7 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Heron and Chris Paterson, Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agents, with two pens of second-cross lambs sold by the Dunn family, Wendouree, Walcha, that made $220 a head at Monday's Tamworth sale. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

LAMB finishers should come to terms with the news that prices won't get back to 800 to 900 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), and they should look at more detailed husbandry to make up shortfalls in returns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.