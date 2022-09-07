LAMB finishers should come to terms with the news that prices won't get back to 800 to 900 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), and they should look at more detailed husbandry to make up shortfalls in returns.
Thomas Foods International New England livestock manager Andrew Jackson said the impact of a slowing US economy and a supply increase would cause lamb prices to trend lower, and rates of 900c/kg would not be seen again for some time.
Mr Jackson said this during the Tamworth Spring Lamb Show and Sale, where he was a competition judge on Monday.
"This year, we have seen a softening in prices, and as a company, we think that trend will continue," he said.
"We're not going to see the extremes in prices."
But, he said what people might lose in the price they can pick up on yield and lambing rates due to the better seasons.
"That's a huge one: if you can maximise your lambing percentage, get rid of foxes and keep your multiples (lambs), you can cover many price losses," he said.
Mr Jackson said the national flock had rebuilt, but the US economy was slowing.
"They're some of the signals we're seeing," he said. "We've had a stellar run, and there's still a lot of positives out there."
Chris Paterson, Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agent, Tamworth, said now that flocks were being rebuilt after the drought, "there was enough supply to ensure prices wouldn't hit the (previous) heights".
He said once producers sold the heavy lambs they have carried through winter, and spring lambs hit the market, there would be price adjustments.
For now, positivity remained. The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator was stronger early this week, hitting 741c/kg, up about 45c/kg.
Wagga Regional Livestock principal Issac Hill said buyer competition on well-finished lambs, 18 to 25 kilograms, was strong and this was bringing up the overall average for trade lambs.
"There's plenty of those heavier, end-of-season lambs on the market and they were cheaper at Wagga last week on the back of a much dearer market the week before," he said.
But, he said the limited supplies of good trade lambs was why the NSW trade lamb indicator was tracking dearer in the past week.
Mr Hill said the overall dearer market trend at Wagga Wagga a fortnight ago was due to a much smaller yarding that week.
Meanwhile, new season lambs were also starting to come through in bigger numbers.
"Sucker lamb numbers are growing by about 20pc each week, so for example we had about 6000 at the last sale," he said.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
