EARLY spring yardings suggest bigger numbers of cattle may finally be starting to flow onto the market following an August of well below average supply.
For the past two weeks total NSW saleyard weekly supply has sat close to the average of 11,715 head.
Advertisement
At the same time, cattle prices have picked up at both prime and store sales as buyer confidence surges following the hint of warmer weather.
Feedlot bound cattle lifted about 30c/kg in the past week across NSW to average 540c/kg early this week.
Related reading:
That's also up nearly 50c/kg on the same time a month ago.
Strong demand from backgrounders and feedlots for steers pushed prices up at Inverell prime sale on Tuesday on the back of similar supplied when compared to the week before.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said there was a good supply of yearlings offered that suited the requirements of backgrounders and feeder operators.
Lot feeders paid as high as 648c/kg for yearlings between 280kg and 330kg.
Demand from feedlots was also high at the Gunnedah sale on Tuesday particularly for the heavier pens.
Yearling steers weighing more than 400kg bought by lot feeders were about 60c/kg dearer than last week and the top end climbed to 609c/kg.
The lift in the heavy steer indicator in the past few weeks may also be driving some buyer confidence for unfinished cattle in the saleyards.
Heavy steers averaged 476c/kg in NSW this week which is nearly 90c/kg dearer than a month ago.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported at the end of last week that varied quality and strong prices across saleyards were allowing plainer types to fetch higher prices while boosting restocker demand for cattle of good quality, especially for young cattle and vealers.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was on 1032.75c/kg (carcase weight) on Tuesday evening.
It's climbed just over 100c/kg in the past month.
Sales at Roma in Queensland, Wagga Wagga, Gunnedah, Casino and Scone have all traded well above the EYCI figure in the past week indicating there may be further rises to come for the benchmark price.
GRAFTON: (1444 head) Vealers: n/q; Yearling steers: 580-630; Yearling heifers: 508-560; Grown steers: 360-468; Grown heifers: 368-416; Cows: 336-368.
Advertisement
CAMDEN: (245 head) Vealers: 375-630; Yearling steers: 400-578; Yearling heifers: 395-586; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 142-376.
MAITLAND: (125 head) Vealers: 350-620; Yearling steers: 400-580; Yearling heifers: 400-550; Grown steers: to 380; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 270-350.
MOSS VALE: (442 head) Vealers: 270-520; Yearling steers: 360-675; Yearling heifers: 140-614; Grown steers: 300-576; Grown heifers: 245-530; Cows: 150-410.
NOWRA: (260 head) Vealers: 400-548; Yearling steers: 470-654; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Advertisement
Suckers - D and J Gray, Mulwala, (ELD), 218; Yarrimbah, Burrumbuttock, (PSN), 213.20; RJ and FL Glover, Wilby, (ELD), 212.60; D Valente, Oaklands, (PSN), 210.00; Calool Co, Culcairn, (PSN), 209.00; Feuerherdt Past, Culcairn, (PSN), 208.00; RG and KJ Bennett, Tarrawingee, (ELD), 208.00.
Lambs - Feuerherdt Past, Culcairn, (PSN), 240.20; G Bradford, Deniliquin, (PSN), 238.20; IML Farming, Barooga, (PSN), 235.00; Merrin George, Yalca, (PSN), 233.20; JL and BJ Williams, Norong, (ELD), 231.00; CA Arnold, Daysdale, (ELD), 228.60; Avalands P/C, Walla Walla, (PSN), 210.00.
Ewes - Arthur Smith F/T, Oaklands, (ELD), 178.00; KRT Williams, Rand, (ELD), 170.00; GR Habeck, Chiltern, (PSN), 178.00; Chappell Farms, Brimin, (PSN), 164.00; Valeclare, Corowa, (PSN), 164.00.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - Booth Ag, Ponto, (P&C), 458.9, 566.2, 2598.45; WJ and S McWilliam, Coonabarabran, (BPD), 427.5, 566.2, 2420.51; PN Rodgers, Wellington, (BPD), 472.5, 564.2, 2665.85, Booth Ag, Ponto, (P&C), 411.0, 562.2, 2310.64; Taubro Ag, Moree, (ELD), 412.1, 560.0, 2308.00.
Heifers - WJ and S McWilliam, Coonabarabran, (BPD), 399.4, 534.2, 2133.46; PN Rodgers, Wellington, (BPD), 460.0, 492.2, 2264.12; GR and KM Currans, Nyngan, (ELD), 570.0, 470.0, 2679.00.
Advertisement
Cows - Booth Ag, Ponto, (P&C), 505.8, 438.2, 2216.56; GRB and LM Hall, Warren, (RSD), 806.7, 419.2, 3381.55.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Whillock P/C, Geurie, (RSD), 208.6; Valley Fields P/S, Wongarbon, (RSD), 208.
Lambs - CW Grimmond, Hermidale, (ELD), 238; L and D Wieland, Wellington, (PMC), 234; Turnbull Mayfield P/C, Warren, (RSD) 230; Waterloo P/S, Dubbo, (CHC), 230.
Wether - F and R Letts, Warrumbungles, (BPD), 190. Ewes - Eudora Stud, Nyngan, (RSD), 190.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Advertisement
Weaners - PC Coly P/L, Coleambally, (FRAN), 309, 700.2, 2163.62.
Yearling steers - AJ, NM, GL and FM Wooden, Yerong Creek, (BLK), 405, 585.2, 2370; Mitchell Park, Yarragundry, (BLK), 406, 582, 2367. Yearling heifers - G and AJ Wilford, Oberon, (WRL), 363, 574.2, 2086.26; Tattersalls Dev P/L, Hillston, (RLA), 354.5, 566.2, 2007.18.
Steers - JW and DA Ward, Yenda, (RLA), 364, 600, 2184. Heifers - G and K Rumble, Muttama, (RLA), 468.8, 514.2, 2410.31.
Cows - Vida P/C, Ariah Park, (NUT), 865, 428.2, 3703.93; T O'Toole, Cootamundra, (ELD), 835, 420, 3507.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - G and W Rodham, Uranquinty, (BLK), 242; Hutchins Farms, Grong Grong, (NUT), 231.
Advertisement
Lamb - Somerville Farming, The Rock, (NUT), 268.6; Bergmeier Farming, Lockhart, (DEL), 268.2; A Twyford, Cootamundra, (RLA), 268.
Wethers - P and W Dennis, Coolamon, (BLK), 185. Ewes - B and M Bourne, Gundagai, (DEL), 200.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - P and A Crerar, Condobolin, (KMW), 282, 609.2, 1717.94; Meadowbank P/C, Eugowra, (KMW), 342, 593.2, 2028.74; Borapine P/C, Condobolin, (KMW), 358.5, 590, 2115.15; HW and CM McCahon, Wyalong, (KMW), 420, 574.2, 2411.64.
Heifers - AK and RE Whitechurch, Grenfell, (FLA), 405.0, 582.2, 2357.91; HW and CM McCahon, Wyalong, (KMW), 447.5, 560.0, 2506; P Malcolm and M Smith, Forbes, (KMW), 398.3, 556.2, 2215.53; R and F Gavel, Condobolin, (KMW), 350.0, 554.2, 1939.70.
Cows - Duxton Farms, Forbes, (KMW), 698.7, 420.0, 2934.47; Malachi Hill P/C, Cudal, (FLA), 852.5, 420.0, 3580.50.
Advertisement
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - AR Greenhaulge, Eugowra, (MCC), 216.2; Birrellan P/C, Bigga, (MCC), 215.
Lambs - DJ Martin, Tullamore, (FLA), 269; MC and AL O'Hara, Tottenhan, (FLA), 268.2; KR Allen and Son, Forbes, (FLA), 263.
Wethers - Taylor Farming, Grenfell, (KMW), 198. Ewes - D and H Troth, Caragabal, (MCC), 185.2.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.