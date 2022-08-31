Consumers have not lost their taste for grainfed beef as the number of cattle on feed during the June quarter hit its third highest figure on record.
The total, 1.195 million head, was a slight dip on the March 2022 quarter, but a modest rise of 21,814 head on the same period last year.
Advertisement
Meat and Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson, Sydney, said as a result of several headwinds such as higher input costs for grain, diesel and energy, the national capacity fell slightly by 13,668 head to 1.472 million.
Related reading:
"In line with slightly lower numbers on feed and national capacity, the utilisation rate fell four per cent quarter-on-quarter to 81pc," Mr Atkinson said.
"This figure was firm on year-ago levels but higher by 10pc compared with the second quarter in 2020, showing the growth in confidence and demand for product the sector has experienced in two years."
Mr Atkinson was optimistic about the outlook for grainfed beef, even though numbers on feed softened.
"Although national turn-off volumes fell, grainfed exports improved by 15pc or 10,181 tonnes compared with the March quarter - showing that robust demand for grainfed product in the export space remains," Mr Atkinson said.
He said Australia's number one grainfed export market, Japan, increased by a hefty 17pc, while overall, the nation took 42pc of total grainfed exports in the June quarter.
"Demand from other markets outside of China, Japan and South Korea increased exports by 34pc or 3396t on the first quarter results," he said.
"These figures demonstrate the significant diversity of markets Australia exports grainfed product to, as well as the strong demand for product from other nations outside of the established grainfed markets."
The price of heavy steers across NSW appears to be on the rise once again, with the NSW Heavy Steer Indicator hitting 466c/kg early this week. That's up nearly 30c/kg in the past week and about 55c/kg higher than a month ago. The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was also up above 1000c/kg (carcase weight) signaling stronger demand as the weather starts to warm up.
MUDGEE: (200 head) Vealers: 500-559; Yearling steers: 460-644; Yearling heifers: 450-538; Grown steers: 440-565; Grown heifers: 370-578; Cows: 350-416.
CAMDEN: (155 head) Vealers: 395-635; Yearling steers: 410-598; Yearling heifers: 395-574; Grown steers: 336-400; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 150-412.
MAITLAND: (310 head) Vealers: 500-765; Yearling steers: 500-620; Yearling heifers: 400-560; Grown steers: to 370; Grown heifers: to 430; Cows: 285-390.
MOSS VALE: (326 head) Vealers: 250-720; Yearling steers: 278-669; Yearling heifers: 420-626; Grown steers: 285-510; Grown heifers: 276-558; Cows: 150-405.
ROMA: (6168 head) Vealers: n/q; Yearling steers: 402-738; Yearling heifers: 365-612; Grown steers: 400-442; Grown heifers: 316-410; Cows: 240-393.
Advertisement
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - TJ and VE Rheinberger, Moolarben, (CSL), 308, 628.2, 1938; T and W Price, Pyramul, (ML), 410, 520, 2132.
Yearling steers - AJ and LR Kelly, Gulgong, (CSL), 320, 520, 1664; R and K Baggett, Mudgee, (ML), 500, 565.2, 2826; Tarena P/S, Ilford, (ML), 578, 471.2, 2721; Emma Reid, Rylstone, (ML), 520, 500, 2600. Yearling heifers - R and K Baggett, Mudgee, (ML), 469, 578.2, 2713; R and K Baggett, Mudgee, (ML), 435, 454, 1974.
Steers - P Hogbin, Rylstone, (CSL), 645, 430, 2773.50. Heifers - AJ and LR Kelly, Gulgong, (CSL), 560, 430, 2408; WR and PH Smith, Rylstone, (ML), 685, 450, 3082.
Cows - D Hobbs, Mudgee, (CSL), 680, 400, 2720; Lena Price, Pyramul, (ML), 750, 416, 3120; Trilby P/S, Gulgong, (ML), 710, 415, 2946.
Advertisement
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - MG and CJ Hudson, Dubbo, (P&C), 271, 622.2, 1686.16.
Steers - HO Myoung P/L, Lake Munmorah, (NUT), 401.9, 578.2, 2324.04; M Cole, Nevertire, (BPD), 452.5, 568.2, 2571.11; RA and J Crago, Bellata, (ELD), 398.6, 560.2, 2232.8; W and A Lambell, Gulargambone, (BPD), 465, 547.2, 2544.48; M and C Hudson, Dubbo, (P&C), 485, 538.2, 2610.27.
Heifers - Kilkarney P/S, Coolah, (PTL), 426.7, 550.2, 2347.52; Dudleys Grazing Company, Yeoval, (BPD), 560, 448, 2508.8.
Cows - Cudgewa Cattle Company, Warren, (RSD), 516.8, 434.2, 2244.02; HO Myoung P/L, Lake Munmorah, (NUT), 659.2, 427.2, 2815.96.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Advertisement
Lambs - WB and CJ Ashby, Wilcannia, (NUT), 275.6; AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 258; EC and JE Dixon and Sons, Dubbo, (NUT), 255; OD Johns, Wellington, (P&C) 248; Fairfield P/S, Curban, (CPS), 242.
Wether - B Doherty, Dubbo, (CLW), 180. Ewes - RG Wilson Farming, Wee Waa, (BPD), 140.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - SA and R Angel, Tarcutta, (RLA), 214.2, 735.2, 1574.55.
Yearling steers - RA and JA Creasy, Mangoplah, (FRAN), 366, 618, 2265; WC and MA Mccrohon, Holbrook, (FRAN), 375, 584.2, 2194. Yearling heifers - JR and RT Fairley, Jugiong, (FRAN), 367, 590.2, 2166; RJ Landale, Deniliquin, (ELD), 390, 582.2, 2269.8.
Steers - J and T Walters, Cooma, (RLA), 444.8, 575, 2557.55. Heifers - JF and RJ Phillips, Cooma, (RLA), 350, 586.2, 2051.7.
Advertisement
Cows - Holbrook Breeders Australia, Holbrook, (FRAN), 805, 444.2, 3575; HM and RL Heffer, Tarcutta, (BLK), 628, 428, 2689.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - DA and KJ Wilson, The Rock, (BLK), 226.
Lamb - HR Goldsworthy and Co, Junee, (ELD), 270; PN and KH Mills, Quirindi, (RLA), 269.2; Brunsdon P/C, Big Springs, (RLA), 268.2.
Wethers - Bevna Vesta P/C, Junee, (ELD), 172. Ewes - G and M O'Connor, Downside, (ROD), 190.
Forbes Cattle
Advertisement
Steers - RB Booth, Lake Cargelligo, (KMW), 407, 562.2, 2288.15; Cooks Myall P/C, Parkes, (KMW), 437.5, 561.2, 2455.25; G and B Paul, Eugowra, (KMW), 432.2, 561.2, 2425.63; BT Hughes, Grenfell, (FLA), 305.8, 556.2, 1701.05; NP and J White, Canowindra, (KMW), 406, 540, 2192.4.
Heifers - RB Booth, Lake Cargelligo, (KMW), 360, 558.2, 2009.52; Cuttaburra P/C, Bourke, (FLA), 425, 555.2, 2359.6; DJ and SM Nash, Parkes, (ALH), 286.5, 540.2, 1547.88; Ian Cassidy, Canowindra, (FLA), 415, 535.6, 2222.74.
Cows - JM and E Connan, Cumnock, (MCC), 590, 458.2, 2703.38; Murtonga Past, Condobolin, (FLA), 845, 416, 3515.2.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - New Oakleigh Agriculture, Wellington, (FLA), 219; Talon P/S, Cudal, (KMW), 218.
Lambs - IC, MM, D and M Toynton, Molong, (FLA) 273; IM, PM and JM Smith, Forbes, (FLA), 270.2; Two Stones P/S, Dripstone, (FLA), 270.
Advertisement
Wethers - HJ ,QE, and BR Parker, Louth, (FLA), 170. Ewes - Mirage Land, Cunnamulla, (FLA), 195.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.