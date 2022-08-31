The Land
Home/Markets

Consumer's taste for grainfed beef still strong | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 31 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hagney, Clements and McCarthy, Bathurst, with 11 Angus steers, 352kg, that sold for 569 cents a kilogram (liveweight) or $2032 a head during the Carcoar prime cattle sale on Tuesday. Photo by Josh Stephens, CTLX Carcoar.

Consumers have not lost their taste for grainfed beef as the number of cattle on feed during the June quarter hit its third highest figure on record.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.