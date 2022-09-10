The Land
New Armatree Border Leicesters tops at $7200, flock rams at $7000

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated September 11 2022 - 2:10am, first published September 10 2022 - 7:00pm
Craig and Jenny Bradley, New Armatree stud, Armatree, with auctioneers Matt Prentice, Elders Coonamble, and Steve Colwell, Halcroft and Bennett, Gulargambone, with the $7000 top-priced flock ram and (back) a $6000 stud ram.

Growth, muscle, fat and weaning rate were the focus of buyers at the 14th New Armatree Border Leicester on-property sale, at Armatree, where rams topped at $7200.

