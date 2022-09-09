Almondvale's 35th annual sale brings a new record top price

Poll Merino rams achieved a new stud record top price, while White Suffolk rams brought a new stud average at Almondvale's 35th annual on-property sale at Urana, on Friday.
On offer were 65 Poll Merino rams and 120 White Suffolk rams, with 178 rams in total sold on account of the Routley family.
In the breakdown, 38 Poll Merino rams sold to $7000 and averaged $2960, while 140 White Suffolk sold to a top of $4000 and averaged $2058.
Almondvale principal, Paul Routley, said he was extremely happy with the sale and the line up of rams on offer.
"Given the challenges of breeding sheep in the wet conditions of the previous years, we are very happy to have these rams looking as good as they do," he said.
Mr Routley also commented on the 'doability' of the rams given the climatic conditions, and the limited supplementary feeding they had received.
"These rams have done it all by themselves, genetics really shine through in this line up," Mr Routley said.
Topping the sale at $7000 and setting a new stud record was the Poll Merino ram tag 693, purchased on account of Russell and Noelene Henderson, Deniliquin.
Mr and Mrs Henderson are long-term clients of Almondvale.
"We purchased our first ram in the early 90's and haven't missed a sale since," Mr Henderson said, adding that the genetics work well within their breeding program at home.
With the ram weighing in at 114 kilograms, his wool quality stood out. With a 19.0-micron fleece, greasy wool percentage (GWP) of 98 per cent and comfort factor of 99.5pc, Mr and Mrs Henderson couldn't go past him.
Tag 569 sold for $4000 to top the White Suffolk draft. He sold to first-time buyers, St Pauls College, Walla Walla.
"It was great to see a school come on board and buy into our genetics," Mr Routley said.
Sold as lot 3 for the White suffolk sale tag 569, had a body weight of 114kg, with a fat score of six millimetres and one of the largest eye muscle areas (EMA) of the line up, with a scan of 32.22 square centimetres
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Wagga Wagga with Tim Woodham the auctioneer for the day.
