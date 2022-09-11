The Land
Home/Markets

Carcoar weaner steers sell to $2330

KB
By Karen Bailey
September 11 2022 - 10:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Carcoar store cattle market was as much as $200 a head dearer than the sale a month ago. Photo: Karen Bailey

THE Carcoar store cattle market was as much as $200 a head dearer than the sale a month ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.