THE Carcoar store cattle market was as much as $200 a head dearer than the sale a month ago.
Weaner steers topped at $2330 a head and the overall yarding lifted to 1723 cattle for the sale last Friday.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $1100 to $1500, while those weighing 200kg to 280kg ranged from $1120 to $2060.
The weaner steers tipping the scales at 280kg to 330kg sold from $1780 to $2400 and those heavier than 330kg made from $1910 to $2330.
Weaner heifers up to 280kg attracted bids from $1000 to $1850; the 280kg to 330kg category sold from $1240 to $2160, and those more than 330kg ranged from $1840 to $2240.
A limited number of yearling steers and those suitable for the lot feeders sold from $1280 to $2370 although weight was variable.
Yearling heifers sold from $1610 to $2400 and most weighed about 330kg to 400kg.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were limited in supply and made from $1200 to $1820.
Cows with calves less than two months ranged from about $1000 to $3325, those units that included a calve from two to four months sold from $1800 to $3410.
PTIC cows with older calves were knocked down for between $2900 to $3500.
Central Tablelands Livestock Selling Agents Association conducted the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
