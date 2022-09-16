The Land
Record of 27 young auctioneers attend school at Tamworth

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 16 2022 - 1:00am
The first post-COVID-19 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) auctioneers' school held in Tamworth drew a record of 27 keen young men and women seeking to fine-tune their skillset on the rostrum and catwalk.

