The reliability, quality and consistency of Gooramma Poll Dorset genetics within industry had prospective buyers from across Australia and Brazil bidding boldly at the stud's annual ram sale at Galong near Boorowa on Friday.
In total 144 rams were sold on account of the Corcoran family, resulting in a 100 per cent clearance, $18,000 top price and $3887 average.
Buyers in the shed described the draft as one of the most consistent lines of rams they had seen right the way through the catalogue of stud and flock rams. This allowed for a fast-paced auction as buyers showed confidence and intention to fill ram requirements with industry leading genetics.
The Sharpe family of the New England based Amelie Poll Dorset stud, Uralla purchased the $18,000 high-seller, Gooramma 524-2021.
A May-drop son of Derrynock 12-18, he tipped the scales at 135 kilograms with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 58 millimetres, an eye muscle width (EMW) of 119mm, an eye muscle area (EMA) of 51.81 square centimetres and fat depth of 8mm.
Ranked in the top five per cent for his muscle, buyer James Sharpe of the Amelie stud who have previously purchased sires from Gooramma said they like the early maturing type the stud produces which suits their New England market.
"His length, shape and muscle in the hindquarter and sensational topline (drew us to the ram)," he said.
"He is a true to type Poll Dorset ram with figures to accompany him. He had Lambplan figures we select for which suit the New England including positive fats, high eye muscle, and high TCP [Terminal Carcase Production] Index."
Exhibiting a balanced set of estimated breeding values (EBVs) the ram had a 0.36 birthweight (BWT), a 9.74 weaning weight (WWT), a 14.16 post weaning weight (PWT), a 3.84 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), a 0.22 post weaning fat (PFAT) and TCP of 148.
Just the lot prior, Gooramma 482-2021 sold for the second-top money of $15,500 to Ian Ford fo Anneleigh Poll Dorsets, Cathcart near Bega.
Also sired by the Derrynock 12 sire, the big scanning, massive volume ram weighed 133kg with an EMD of 58mm, EMW of 112mm, EMA of 50 sq cm and fat depth of 8mm.
Esther Glasgow of Estjam Poll Dorsets, Woolsthorpe, Vic returned once again to operate at the top end of the catalogue, this time paying the third-top price of $15,000 for Gooramma 110-2021, a 131kg son of Valma 144-19.
International buyer Mr Homero from Rancho Miguel Poll Dorset stud, Brazil once again was operating throughout the draft, purchasing three rams including Gooramma 259-2021, a son of Hillcroft Farms 231095, and Gooramma 41-2021, a son of Valma 144-19, for $10,000 apiece, to average $8667 across the trio.
Rams sold throughout NSW, Victoria and South Australia, while another went further afield to a Western Australian stud.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Bassingthewaighte Livestock and Property Marketing, with Nutrien auctioneers Rick Power, Tim Woodham and Charlie Croker taking bids.
