Rams hit five figures in the Coddington Uardry Poll Merino On Property Sale held at Gilgai, Geurie.
Overall, 108 of 120 rams sold to a top of $11,500 and averaged $3072.
Topping the sale at $11,500 was CU21290, purchased by Badger Civil Earthmoving, Orange, through AuctionsPlus.
The son of CU45SYN had a micron of 16.1, standard deviation of 2.2, coefficient variant of 13.7, and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
Coddington Uardry principal Graeme Coddington said the ram had an ultimate fleece.
"He had really good fat figures, a good eye muscle area, and a really low micron," Mr Coddington said.
"He is a pure poll rams and is a bare breech too," he said.
The second top priced ram was CU21363 which was purchased by Hurlston Park Polls, Mulwala.
Sired by CU46SYN, the ram had a micron of 18.9, SD of 3, Cv of 15.9, and a CF of 99.9pc.
Hurlston's Ryan Donovan said the ram had a 'punchy' wool.
"He is the right type of sheep to so in to our stud," he said.
"He has a deep body, good frame, and stood well."
Mr Donovan had been running a Merino flock for about five years and consistently purchased seedstock from Coddington Uardry.
He was in the process of dispersing his 2000 commercial merino ewes and replacing them with 500 stud Coddionton Uardry ewes which were set to arrive in October.
Mr Coddington said he was really happy with the sale and the distance buyers had travelled to be at the sale with many coming from across New South Wales and in to South Australia.
"A few of our regular clients couldn't make it this year with flooding so some of them were buying online," he said.
Auctioneer John Settree said it was a very strong sale with a lot of repeat buyers present.
"They were a line of great wool sheep, that's what Coddington Uardry is known for and it was expressed here today in the rams," Mr Settree said.
"Overall there was some really good value rams with a strong top end that was well received," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien of Dubbo.
