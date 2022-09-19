The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tara Park Merino Stud tops at $15,000 and $4031

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated September 19 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Powers, Nutrien, buyer Paddy Davis, Demondrille, Adrienne Evans, Tara Park, Rachel Pritchard, Elders, Andrew Davis, Demondrille, and Guy Evans, Tara Park, with the top priced ram sold for $15,000. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

TARA Park Merino stud principal Guy Evans was very pleased with the result on Monday at Boorowa where rams topped at $15,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.