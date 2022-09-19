TARA Park Merino stud principal Guy Evans was very pleased with the result on Monday at Boorowa where rams topped at $15,000.
A total of 97 of 105 Merino rams were sold to a top of $15,000 and sale average of $4031.
Mr Evans said he was very pleased by the result and overwhelmed with the support from both repeat and new buyers.
"To be within a few dollars from the average last year was very exciting," he said.
The top priced ram was tag number 28, sired by DON SYN, sold for $15,000 to Andrew and Paddy Davis from Demondrille Merino stud, Harden.
The ram had a wool score of 16 micron, 2.2 standard deviation, 14.0 coefficient of variation and 99.8 comfort factor.
Mr Evans said it was a pretty special ram with a good amount of wool with the large frame and length of body.
Buyer Andrew Davis said he liked the frame size and wool quality of the ram with good lock structure and low micron.
"It had well nourished wool," he said.
Mr Davis said the ram will be used in the stud and will pick about 80 to 100 ewes to join him to.
Demondrille are repeat buyers and he said the rams have always performed well in their flock.
Paddy Davis said the ram had a good head and a good long body.
The selling agents were Elders and Nutrien Boorowa with Rick Powers as the auctioneer and interfaced with Elite Auctions.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
