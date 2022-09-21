The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Koonwarra Merinos ram sale tops at $7500

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated September 21 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Flick, Nutrien Boorowa, with the top-priced ram buyer, Ben Johnson, Boorowa, and vendor, Jono Merriman, Koonwarra, Boorowa.

The ability to withstand the wet, increase wool quality and lambing rates were just some of the traits mentioned by buyers that had lured them back to the Koonwarra Merino and Poll Merino's 45th Annual Ram Sale at Boorowa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.