LOYAL volume buyers once again made their way to the annual Rocklyn Merino sale held on-property at Greenthorpe, to fill ram orders ahead of the breeding season.
Demand for the long stapled, bright white, soft handling, and well-nourished wools had prices climbing to a $6250 top price and a $2566 average which was achieved across the 66 rams sold of 80 on offer.
Winners of the 2022 Caragabal Merino Flock Ewe Competition and long-time clients Rocklyn clients, Trevor and Stephen Cooper of TH Cooper and Co, Myall Creek, Caragabal, bid boldly on their selections paying the sale top price of $6500.
The 86.5 kilogram Rocklyn 210600 was the sale-topper, sired by Rockley 17003, which measured an 18.6-micron fleece with measurements of 2.9 micron standard deviation, 15.5 per cent coefficient of variation and 99.6pc comfort factor.
"The top ram being around the 18-micron mark, with a terrific yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) and being a twin and still weighing well attracted us," Stephen Cooper said.
"He is good for post weaning weight and yearling weight, but we were after YCFW... and being a twin meant there is a better chance of him producing twins."
He ranked in the top 10 per cent for his YCFW (+29.4) Australian Sheep Breeding Value (ASBV) and Dual Purpose Plus Index (+190).
Joining around 3000 ewes annually, Mr Cooper said they started using Rocklyn bloodlines in around 2006, but made the move to solely using the stud's genetics about 10 years ago.
"We like the type of sheep... we like the bright white wools, their length of body is good and they are big barrelled - you know you will get a good fleece cut from them," he said.
"They are very good sheep, and they're honestly underestimated - they continue to perform for us."
The quality of the Rocklyn genetics has allowed the Coopers to not only win the Caragabal flock ewe competition this year, but consecutively win or place highly over the past few years.
In all, the Coopers purchased 14 rams, averaging $3350 across their selections.
"It didn't matter whether they were different sires, they were all the same type," Mr Cooper said.
The second-top price of $5000 was paid on two occasions, the first by Baker Farming, Grenfell, for Rocklyn 210525 a polled son of Poll Boonoke 160612
Measuring a 19.7-micron fleece with an SD of 2.8, CV of 14.3pc and CF of 99.4pc, he weighed 85kg.
Baker Farming purchased seven rams in total at a $2207 average.
Also outlaying $5000 was last year's top buyers, HB and VJ Knight and Son, Grenfell. Their Poll Merino ram purchase, Rocklyn 210294, was also by PB160612 and weighed 91.5kg with a 19.8-micron fleece, 3.5 SD, 17.7pc CV and 99pc CF.
The largest volume buyers were McKellar Farming, Grenfell, with 15 rams averaging $1900.
Spring Field, Grenfell, put together a draft of seven rams and paid an average of $2429, while GH and A Robertson, Old Junee, bought six to average $1417.
Rocklyn principal Ralph Diprose said he was pleased with the support of buyers and underbidders, many of who were return clients of the stud. New prospective purchasers were also in attendance.
"We are pleased with the sale, and pleased with how the rams have stood up in the rain," Mr Diprose said.
"The wet weather could have influence some buyers being able to attend, but we are pleased with the support and our private sales with be starting in October (weather dependent)."
The sale was conducted by Elders Young with Aaron Seaman as the auctioneer.
