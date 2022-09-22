The Land
Lach River Merino and Poll Merino sale hits $32,000 top

Andrew Norris
September 22 2022 - 7:00pm
Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Boorowa, Ian and Camilla Shippen, Moulamein, Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls, and the Shippen's $32,000 top-priced purchase.

Big cutting, free growing woolled rams drew the buyers to Lach River Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Darbys Falls, where prices topped at $32,000.

