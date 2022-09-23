The Land
Kerin Poll Merino ram sale tops at $18,500, averages $4117 and grosses a record $2.137million

By Hannah Powe
Updated September 23 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 10:30am
The $18,500 top-priced ram purchased by Wyntrade, Jugiong.

Kerin Poll Merino stud has once again made history with its 13th annual on-property ram sale tallying an Australian Merino record sale gross of $2,136,500.

