The Land
Langdene Merinos sets new stud record average

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
September 23 2022 - 9:00am
Harold Mantton, AWN, Uralla Scott Thrift (left) and Paul Jameson, Elders Stud Stock, Dubbo, Garry Cox, Langdene Merino Stud, Dunedoo, and Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, with the $15,000 top priced ram.

Stud records were smashed at the Langdene Merino Stud's 26th Annual ram sale held on property near Dunedoo with rams selling across New South Wales and in to Tasmania and Victoria.

