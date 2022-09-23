Stud records were smashed at the Langdene Merino Stud's 26th Annual ram sale held on property near Dunedoo with rams selling across New South Wales and in to Tasmania and Victoria.
Overall, 129 of 130 rams sold to a top of $15,000 for an average of $4585.
This average was a new high for the stud, exceeding the previous record of $3946 which was only set last year.
Topping the sale at $15,000 was Langdene 210027 which was purchased by HPT Cusick and Co, Swansea, Tas.
The 17 microned ram had a standard deviation of 3.6, coefficient variant of 21.2 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99pc.
The son of RP162723 was in the top 5pc for fibre production index, lean meat yield, and adult fibre diameter, and the top 10pc for merino production index, dual purpose index, and post weaning, yearling, and hogget fibre diameter.
The ram was in the top 20pc for HWC, post weaning, yearling, and adult greasy fleece weight, and post weaning and yearling clean fleece weight.
Purchasing a draft of 10 rams was volume buyer AP and SM Croft and EM Holcomb, Coolga. Also purchasing a large draft was Alto Rural, Corumbene, with nine rams.
Langdene's Gary Cox, Dunedoo, said it was a very consistent sale with demand the whole way through.
"It was a true average with a not a lot of rams at the base end," Mr Cox said.
I think that price shows the consistency in sheep breeding here at Langdene," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo and Nutrien Livestock Dubbo with Elders Stud Stock's Paul Jameson, Dubbo, taking bids.
