The Land
Home/Markets

NSW prices slip in saleyards affected by rain | Prime market update

KB
By Karen Bailey
September 28 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWN Livestock and Property agent Darren Connick, Orange, with 623 kilogram Angus steers that sold for 503.2 cents a kilogram ($3138 a head) during the Carcoar prime sale on Tuesday. Photo: Josh Stephens

Disruptions to the flow of cattle to saleyards due to public holidays and boggy roads across parts of NSW in the past fortnight have caused a slip in the overall sale trends for young cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.