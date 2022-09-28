The Land
Parkdale's Annual SRS Poll Merino sale

The $6000 equal top-priced ram, Parkdale 210682, with Jason Hartin, Hartin Schute Bell, Narromine, Eslick and George Crouch, Waverley Station, Gundy, and Scott Mudford, Parkdale.

Interest in fertile, easy-care sheep was the main attraction at Parkdale SRS Poll Merinos on-property sale at Dubbo on Tuesday, where rams were sold as far afield as South Australia.

