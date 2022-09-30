The Land
Poll Dorsets top at $5000, averaging 2057 for 42 rams

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
Auctioneer Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies, Ben Atkinson, Fairlight, Narrabri and Abelene Park stud co-principal Marshall Douglas with the $5000 top-priced ram.

Support from long-term buyers helped Abelene Park Poll Dorsets reach a top price of $5000 twice and sell 42 of 48 rams averaging $2057. A further 10 of 11 composite rams sold to $3200 with an average of $1480, while 12 of 12 Poll Dorset ewes topped at $800 for a $713 average.

