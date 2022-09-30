The Land
Allendale Merino's hits $5500 in last sale at Nyrang

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
September 30 2022 - 6:00am
Auctioneer Angus Stuart, Jeff Rice, Mark Doherty, Damian Doherty, and Tony Inder, with the top priced ram.

In their final sale at the Nyrang property before moving to Iona, in the Goolma district, Allendale Merinos, Wellington, had a great result with a lot of support from repeat buyers.

