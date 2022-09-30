Allendale Merino's hits $5500 in last sale at Nyrang

In their final sale at the Nyrang property before moving to Iona, in the Goolma district, Allendale Merinos, Wellington, had a great result with a lot of support from repeat buyers.
Overall, 44 of 48 rams sold to a top of $5500 for an average of $2273.
Topping the sale was tag 13 purchased by long time clients, the Doherty Partnership, Klondyke, Goolma, for $5500.
This ram had a micron of 18.7, standard deviation of 3.7, coefficient variant of 19.5 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99pc.
Doherty Partnership's Mark Doherty, Klondyke, Goolma, said the ram was selected for his wool quality and low micron.
"We likes him just for his overall size and thickness of wool, strong crimp, and his staple length," Mr Doherty said.
The Doherty Partnership also purchased three additional rams to make an average of $4125 among the draft.
Mr Dohery siad the four rams would join the partnerships pure Merino flock, mainly for wool production.
Allendale's Tony Inder said his clients thought the rams has the best wools they had seen.
"We had a few new buyers this year too," Mr Inder said.
"It was really a great results for out last ever sale at Nyrang but we are excited for our future sales at our new property Iona," he said.
Auctioneer Angus Stuart said the sale was strong and the average was up on the previous sale. "The rams looked very good and there were a lot of repeat buyers there which helped to keep the sale going strong," Mr Stuart said.
"The rest of the passed in rams sold immediately after the sale too so there was still demand afterwards."
Compared to the previous sale, which was held in January this year, the top priced ram was up by $1000 from the previous high of $4500, and the average was up almost $250 after being $2026 earlier in the year.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, with Angus Stuart taking bids as auctioneer.
