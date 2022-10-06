The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Community focus for rural working women

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WK Property Maintenance owner Kaitie Nash, Coonabarabran, with employee Cara Stoltenberg, Narrabri.

Kaitie Nash runs a property maintenance company. Nothing unusual about that? Well, in the case of Kaitie's business, there is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.