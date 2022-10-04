ABOUT 6000 quality Merinos were offered during the annual spring West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Sale on Wednesday last week.
Paul Quade, Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, West Wyalong, said numbers were back by about 1000 head on last year's sale due to the wet conditions.
"As a result, we will have another sale later this month to cater for those people who couldn't get their sheep to the September sale," he said.
Mr Quade said prices were solid and the results for the older sheep were particularly pleasing.
"The older sheep sold really well and that's because the buyers were selecting the classed up, better bred ewes to use as a breeding base," he said.
"One guy will join the older ewes he bought to Merino rams, while others were planning to join their purchases to Border Leicesters to produce a first-cross ewe for breeding."
Mr Quade said the spread of competition on the pens was broad with buyers coming from as far north as Tamworth and as far south as Bendigo in Victoria.
The ewes that won the best presented pen were also the top-priced line of the sale and were sold by Graham and Kay Tulloch, West Wyalong.
The not-station-mated (NSM) Merino ewes were June/July 2021-drop, April shorn, Wanganella-blood, mulesed, and sold for $390 a head to Daryl Moore, Barmedman.
Youngara Pastoral, Ungarie, sold 280 NSM May/June 2021-drop, August-shorn, Haddon Rig-blood and mulesed Merino ewes for $252 to the Troy family, Quandialla.
Another notable sale was by Terry Ireland and family, Tullibigeal, who sold 270 NSM March/April 2021-drop, June-shorn, Belswick-blood, mulesed Merino ewes for $320 to Barry and Lyn Cox, Beckom.
Harold Anderson, Homewood, Tallimba, sold NSM classed April/May 2018-drop Merino ewes, July shorn and Austral Eden blood, for $230 to Peter Abbott via Forbes Livestock and Agency Company.
Mr Anderson also sold same description ewes, but 2017-drop, for $220 to Josh Player and Nicole Pettit, West Wyalong.
Josh Player and Nicole Pettit, West Wyalong, were in the market for Merino breeding ewes and also managed to pick up another pen of similar description ewes, but August shorn, sold by Kevin and Rod Anderson, Springfield, Tallimba, for $190.
Kevin Ward, Ungarie, sold August-shorn Collinsville-blood Merino wether lambs for $130 to a buyer from Dubbo, while Alan and Linda Clarke, West Wyalong, sold September-shorn, Mt Willandry-blood Merino wether lambs for $125 to a local buyer.
McClintock Farming, West Wyalong, sold 260 unshorn lambs for $122.
The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and was conducted by Elders, Nutrien Ag and Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
