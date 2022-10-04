The Land
Merino ewes hit a high of $390 at West Wyalong

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 4 2022 - 3:47am
Lucy Patton, Ag n Vet West Wyalong, congratuates Graham Tulloch, West Wyalong, on winning the best presented pen of ewes award during the West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Sale. The ewes sold for $390 a head.

ABOUT 6000 quality Merinos were offered during the annual spring West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Sale on Wednesday last week.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

