CATTLE price indicators have taken a tumble in the past few days as Monday's public holiday influences supply.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator dipped 45 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday to settle at 1040.85c/kg. NSW centres such as Tamworth, Wagga Wagga and Forbes were not included in the seven-day running average for the EYCI calculation this week due to the public holiday.
Roma's sale in Queensland normally has a significant influence on the Tuesday EYCI figure, but this week the northern sale was reasonably steady.
The average price for EYCI-type cattle at Roma was almost the same as the indicator on Tuesday.
This was on the back of sky-high prices for heifers in Roma the week before and, although that category did slip in value, the top of the market for steers improved.
The yarding was also up and, although a good panel of buyers was present, there was reduced processor activity, Meat and Livestock Australia reported.
Gunnedah was among the top three of centres contributing the most cattle to the EYCI on Tuesday.
The threat of further flooding during the next week meant there was an influx of cattle and numbers rose to 2220 head at the north west saleyard. MLA reporter James Armitage said lightweight young cattle attracted restocker competition and sold firm to cheaper.
"There were cheaper trends throughout all weight classes of yearling heifers to restock and feed with a little less competition on feeders," he said.
"Local butcher shop heifers sold to a dearer trend."
Dubbo's yarding last Thursday was also a big contributor to the EYCI calculation and, although the average for young cattle was below the indicator (at 1035c/kg), the Dubbo market was dearer.
MLA reporter David Monk said young cattle to the trade were up to 18c/kg (liveweight) dearer, with prime vealers selling to 588c/kg.
"Feeder steers and heifers were up to 20c/kg dearer, with feeder steers selling from 510c/kg to 584c/kg," Mr Monk said. "Young cattle to the restockers were 10c/kg dearer, with steers selling from 570c/kg to 680c/kg, while the heifers sold from 570c/kg to 640c/kg."
CAMDEN: (165 head) Vealers: 385-710; Yearling steers: 415-580; Yearling heifers: 400-572; Grown steers: 400-420; Grown heifers: 368-430; Cows: 235-422.
GRAFTON: (195 head) Vealers: 400-500; Yearling steers: 500-712; Yearling heifers: 490-700; Grown steers: 390-418; Grown heifers: 360-470; Cows: 330-401.
MOSS VALE: (488 head) Vealers: 356-800; Yearling steers: 437-695; Yearling heifers: 460-654; Grown steers: 150-580; Grown heifers: 320-570; Cows: 255-420.
NOWRA: (63 head) Vealers: 490-561; Yearling steers: 460-566; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - Anthony Thiel, Tottenham, (P&C), 317.5, 589.2, 1870.71; LP and CM Tumpey, Tottenham, (P&C), 330.0, 589.2, 1944.36; MG and CJ Hudson, Dubbo, (P&C), 297.7, 589.2, 1754.21; MG and CJ Hudson, Dubbo, (P&C), 340.0, 584.2, 1986.28.
Steers - E A McGirr, Mendooran, (BPD), 284.4, 638.2, 1814.88; AC and KE Warren, Dubbo, (ELD), 328.8, 592.2, 1946.86; ER Purseglove, Trangie, (BPD), 350.0, 586.2, 2051.70; AP and AE Noonan, Nevertire, (NUT), 388.9, 584.2, 2272.12; SH, MA, NS and RR Pearce, Broken Hill, (ELD), 381.9, 584.2, 2230.91.
Heifers - T and H Rayner, Coonabarabran, (BPD), 249.3, 630.2, 1571; SH, MA, NS and RR Pearce, Broken Hill, (ELD), 292.9, 574.2, 1681.59; A and J Freebairn F/T, Coonabarabran, (PTL), 441.3, 532.2, 2348.68; AC and KE Warren, Dubbo, (ELD), 342.5, 526.2, 1802.24; MR RG Munro, Wellington, (P&C), 443.3, 510.0, 2261.
Cows - Luke and Ailsa Comiskey, Bodangora, (ELD), 607.0, 424.2, 2574.89; MJ Hughes and HM Hughes, Wanaaring, (NUT), 683.5, 422.2, 2885.74.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Killarney Co, Marrar, (NUT), 240; BM and LE Hamilton, Coolamon, (WRL), 225; Marrar Agencies, Marrar, (NUT), 222; Cooper Family Trust, Junee, (ELD), 217.2; BM and LE Hamilton, Coolamon, (WRL), 214; PJ and KA Logan, Ganmain, (NUT), 213.20.
Lamb - BW and GJ Steward, Grong Grong, (NUT), 280; Stanyer P/S, Illabo, (RLA), 269.2; JT Blair, Temora, (RLA), 260; WG Rapley and Sons, Downside, (ELD), 255; Brunsdon P/C, Wagga Wagga, (RLA), 254; KM and JP Steward, Grong Grong, (NUT), 245; Brunsdon P/C, Wagga Wagga, (RLA), 245; Church Holdings, Wilcannia, (ELD), 242.2; Crozier Pastoral, Ivanhoe, (FRAN), 241.2; R Crozier, Ivanhoe, (FRAN), 241.2; A and J Crozier, Ivanhoe, (FRAN) 241.
Wethers - Yarran Agriculture, Young, (FRAN), 165; I Culley and F MacLennan, Crookwell, (ELD), 150.6. Ewes - JT and KL McDonnell, Yerong Creek, (FRAN), 170; Triggervale Pastoral, Lockhart, (FRAN), 167; IR and JS Ferguson, Wilcannia, (NUT), 165.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - BM and HJ Browne, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 222; GF Edgerton, Quandialla, (MCC), 219; IC, MM, D and M Toynton, Molong, (FLA), 218; GL and JD Jones, Tomingley, (KMW), 217; W and K Mitchell, Cudal, (MCC), 216; Mark Jeffress, Manildra, (MCC), 214; BJ Glasgow, North Narrabeen, (FLA), 209; IJ and HM Bates, Munro, (NAS), 209; KR Allen and Son, Forbes, (FLA), 209; Green AG Farming, Peak Hill, (KMW), 208; S, D and M Brown, Bedgerabong, (FLA), 200.
Lambs - IC, MM, D and M Toynton, Molong, (FLA), 240; LK Goulder, Murringo, (MCC), 239; Two Stones P/S, Dripstone, (FLA), 237; Spackman Farming, Forbes, (FLA), 234; C and J Hutton, Trundle, (ALH), 233; T and B Johnson, Yeoval, (KMW), 232; Craig Allen, Tullamore, (FLA), 230; Leanne Stauton, Grenfell, (KMW), 225.
Wethers - Rhett Wells, Hermidale, (KMW), 190.
Ewes - Deeves Contracting, Condobolin, (FLA), 190; Kate McWhirter, Walgett, (FLA), 187; GV and NE Fester, Coonamble, (FLA), 180; RJ and JL Lindsay, Albert, (FLA), 170.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
