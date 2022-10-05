The Land
Home/Markets

Young cattle market takes a tumble | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roma's sale results continue to have a bearing on the EYCI. GDL Mitchell agent Jason Belz with vendor David Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold 35 Angus-cross bullocks, 726.86kg, for 433.2c/kg at Roma's sale in Queensland on Tuesday.

CATTLE price indicators have taken a tumble in the past few days as Monday's public holiday influences supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.