Biological wool harvesting research underway

Kate Loudon
October 7 2022 - 1:00am
A new wool harvesting option might be on the way for producers as the AWI undertakes new research. Photos: Archive

New research has begun for Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) with a biological defleecing process which will use re-developed former CSIRO Bioclip research from the 1990s.

