WET weather didn't impact Bungarley's success at their Australian White ram sale at Tarcutta last Wednesday.
In the breakdown four of five stud rams sold to a top of $20,000 and sale average of $11,500 while 55 of 64 flock rams sold to an average of $3390.
A total of 19 stud ewes were also on offer which all sold to a top of $4000 and average of $3315.
Stud principal Dan Lustenberger said he was very happy with the result with strong support from both new and repeat buyers.
"The line up was very strong and there was plenty of interest in the stud rams," he said.
"We were very happy with the day and also the way the sheep have come through the very wet winter."
Mr Lustenberger said they have been heavily focusing on growth and muscling, along with fertility and structure, including feet, which was shown in the rams on offer and this was important for buyers.
"The Australian white being a stabilised breed means all these traits can be replicated again and again giving the farmers and the processes the confidence in a consistent high quality product which is very important," he said.
The top-priced ram was the twin-born Bungarley 210095, sired by Bungarley 190064, sold for $20,000 to Gamadale Stud, Lascelles, Victoria.
Mr Lustenberger said it was a very strong ram with plenty of depth in carcase, followed up by great muscling and fantastic feet and structure.
"He will be a very classy ram to go into the already strong lineup at Gamadale," he said.
Ben Romney, Gamadale, said he liked the ram because of its excellent carcase.
"He's a very structurally sound ram with an excellent hindquarter and black points," he said.
As a first-time buyer at Bungarley, Mr Romney said the ram was well suited to their program.
"He's more of a leader based ram which is the sort of sheep that we like so we want to keep that in our own breeding," he said.
"We want to make a ewe base that will keep going forward with that same style of ram and if we can make flock rams and ewes up to that same standard then that's what we're chasing."
The second top-priced ram was the twin-born Bungarley 210014, sired by TAT 180800, sold to the Keighley family of Woburn Australian Whites, Bungarby for $10,000.
Mr Lustenberger said it was a fantastic type of ram.
Charles Keighley, Woburn, was also a first-time buyer at Bungarley, and said the ram was nice and evenly balanced.
"I was looking for a ram with good feet," he said.
"A lot of the rams I've had from other studs I've had trouble with their feet so I was looking for good straight feet and good bone.
"One of the things with Aussie Whites is that they're a bit lacking in bone and I like to have a good strong short cannon bone."
Mr Keighley said he also had good muscling and wasn't too big.
The ram will be put into their stud program, which has about 250 ewes.
There were two ewes sold for the top-price of $4000, both to Wombat Australian Whites.
Abdul Ghoneim, Wombat, said the ewes were exceptional and he loved their structure with their length and depth a key feature he was looking for.
"They were nice and long and they had those typical cosmetics that we're looking for," he said.
"That feminine look, the black points with the hair pattern and structurally their feet were close to perfect."
Mr Ghoneim said the ewes will be used for natural lambing, as well as potentially flushing them for embryos.
The sale was conducted by Elders and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
