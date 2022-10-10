The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bungarley Australian Whites, Tarcutta, to $20,000

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
October 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Lustenberger, Bungarley Australian Whites, with Elders agents Henry Booth and Ryan Bajada with the top-priced Australian White ram sold for $20,000 at Bungarley, Tarcutta, last Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

WET weather didn't impact Bungarley's success at their Australian White ram sale at Tarcutta last Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.