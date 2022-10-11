The Land
Paddock reared rams sell to $4000 at Kismet Stud

By Jamie Brown
October 11 2022 - 9:00am
Joe and Cooper Mooney from Bullakina, Goulburn bought the highest selling Southdown/White Suffolk cross from Kismet Stud for $4000. Photo: supplied

Kismet Stud at Howlong sold Poll Dorset, Southdown/White Suffolk cross and White Suffolk rams, 168 lots, to average $2168 and gross $364,300 at its on property sale last Wednesday.

