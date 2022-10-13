The Land
Mt Bathurst Poll Dorset ram sale reaches $2750 top, $16

Mt Bathurst's Monique O'Rourke holding the $2750 top-priced ram alongside buyer Brett Moorhead, Georges Plains, Mt Bathurst's Greg and Christine Healey, Black Springs, and Bowyer and Livermore agent Tom Card, Bathurst.

MOVING their sale three weeks earlier has paid off for Greg and Christine Healey and family of the Mt Bathurst Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs, with volume buyers from the Central West driving the average at their annual ram sale up by $556 today.

