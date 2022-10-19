Known for his contribution to the Shorthorn breed, as well as the greater beef industry, Lester Job of Moombi Shorthorns, Cumnock has been awarded a Shorthorn President's Award during the stud's dispersal sale on Saturday.
Shorthorn Beef president Chris Thompson of Bayview Shorthorns, Yorketown, SA presented Mr Job with the accolade, saying it was with great pleasure that he had the opportunity to give this truly meritorious President's Award to Lester.
Along with his father Allan and brother Neilson, Lester established the Marellan herd in 1972 before going on to register Moombi in 1976. Since, he has had tremendous success in the show ring gaining four Dubbo grand champions including three in a row and two interbreed Hordern Trophy wins at the Sydney Royal Show, as well as several top prices in the sale ring.
"Lester has achieved outstanding success with the Moombi herd but his efforts to be involved with committees also sets him apart," Mr Thompson said.
"He has been a past federal board member and chairman of the Dubbo National Show and Sale committee in which he was recognised at this year's dinner with a well-deserved life membership. Lester has been a true stalwart of the Shorthorn breed."
Reflecting on a core memory of Lester, Mr Thompson said he remembered gaining confidence and judging experience alongside him.
"I remember being an associate judge with Lester when he judged the Naracoorte Shorthorn Show and Sale in the early 90's," he said.
"He was a pioneer in the fact that he involved me in the placings that day and made me comment on at least two of the classes. This is common practice now within show rings, but not back then, and the knowledge and confidence he gave me will always be remembered."
Mr Thompson said he would also personally always remember the 10 bulls Moombi lined up at Dubbo that averaged $10,000 in 1995.
Meanwhile, Kim Williams of Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, put together some words which were spoken at the conclusion of the sale by his son Ned Williams.
"What can you say... over the last 50 years you have been an advisor, competitor, a mentor, a supportive role model to our junior members, particularly our Shorthorn Youth Club, but most importantly a good mate to all," he said.
"The life qualities shown by you have been admired by those around you.
"You've also been a valuable member of federal and state Shorthorn committees - always putting the breed above self-interest - and that is the sign of a true gentleman, and cattle breeder.
"I know your dispersal may be upsetting you and Sonya, being at the end of an era, but reflect on your achievements and look at what 50 years of breeding has done - exceptional cattle as can be seen here today [Saturday].
"Many studs in the future that have bought here will benefit from your selective breeding program.
"Always proud of your cattle, honest with your assessment of them, humbled by your achievements - they are attributes people should take notice of.
"Supported by Sonya, your sons, brother and nephews, Lester you are one of the beef industry's best... the contribution that you have made to the Shorthorn breed over 50 years is appreciated.
Mr Williams thanked Lester for being part of this great breed for so long, and for his contribution and support
"All the best for your semi-retirement, and we will see you at the next store sale."
