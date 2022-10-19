The Land
Moombi Shorthorn's Lester Job recognised with Shorthorn Beef president's award

October 19 2022 - 6:00am
RECOGNITION: Lester and Sonya Job, Moombi Shorthorns, Cumnock, with Shorthorn Beef president Chris Thompson of Bayview Shorthorns, Yorketown, SA.

Known for his contribution to the Shorthorn breed, as well as the greater beef industry, Lester Job of Moombi Shorthorns, Cumnock has been awarded a Shorthorn President's Award during the stud's dispersal sale on Saturday.

